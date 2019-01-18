Hall Research Granted Patent for EX-HDU

Hall Research was granted a U.S. patent for its EX-HDU HDMI and USB single wall plate extender; the patent was issued on Dec. 11, 2018. According to the company, the patent illustrates the unique strength in engineering that Hall Research brings to the marketplace.

[Learn more about the EX-HDU.]

“Our engineering prowess is second to none in the pro AV space. We are able to respond quickly and efficiently to customer needs and the EX-HDU is a perfect example of a product borne out of customer demand," said Ali Haghjoo, CEO, Hall Research. "We are very proud of the granting of this patent and look to a great future for this award-winning, innovative product.”

A.J. Shelat of Hall Research added that the product is an "excellent solution for conference rooms, class rooms, houses of worship, and some kiosk applications in digital signage. The product provides a tremendous amount of flexibility for control of devices and signals within a facility, while maintaining a zero footprint.”