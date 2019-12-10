Hall Research Enters Into Distribution Partnership With Herman ProAV

Herman ProAV and Hall Research have entered into a distribution partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hall Research,” said Jeffrey Wolf, co-CEO at Herman. “It is our goal to partner with manufacturers who enable us to deliver more product solutions in order to enhance our value offerings to our customers.”

“At Hall Research, we are focused on building partnerships in order to give our customers valued solutions and great customer experiences,” said A.J. Shelat, VP of sales at Hall Research. “With Herman ProAV’s unmatched offering of products and services, we can leverage their differentiating value in the commercial AV industry.”