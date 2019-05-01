Hakkasan Reinvigorates The Nightlife Experience With Immersive Grid

Recognized for providing unforgettable experiences at its venues across the world, global hospitality leader Hakkasan Group has yet again raised the bar with the technology-driven and artistic transformation of its flagship Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

In late April 2019, the five-level mega club will unveiled the Hakkasan Grid, a multimillion-dollar, custom-built kinetic light installation that is designed to set the benchmark for luxury nightlife throughout the world and break down silos between entertainment, art, and technology.

See the new Hakkasan Grid in action.

The Hakkasan Grid is an awe-inspiring pièce de résistance that will enhance the venue's design and transform the show experience for audiences like never before. An architectural feat, the Hakkasan Grid is the largest permanent kinetic light installation in the U.S., made of 57, 4-foot seamless and sculptural triangles that combine to form a 30-foot showpiece.

Connected via 169 high-precision winches, the centerpiece can transform with the nightclub's musical landscape into infinite shapes and colors above the dance floor. Each triangle was custom-designed and 3D-printed with premium materials from Kinetic Lights—the in-house brand of Berlin-based design firm WHITEvoid who worked on the project—and features pixel-mapping and color-mixing technologies, making the grid the only structure of its kind that allows fully-customized images and patterns to flow seamlessly across all of the triangles both individually and collectively.

Controlled by a proprietary and custom software solution, the Hakkasan Grid can reshape and recolor itself in synchronization with live music, elevating and enhancing the energy within the nightclub. The Hakkasan Grid is made from the latest 3D-printing technology in order to meet the architectural demands of the elaborate and high-powered structure.

The Hakkasan Grid will be fully incorporated into the venue's star-studded 2019 Vegas residency performances, which feature top names in music, such as Tiësto, Zedd, Steve Aoki, and more.

"The nightlife industry requires constant evolution and excellence, and we pride ourselves on consistently rising to this challenge and providing our guests with unforgettable, transformative experiences," said James Algate, executive vice president of entertainment at Hakkasan Group. "We're thrilled to yet again push the boundaries of nightlife with the new Hakkasan Grid. We're confident that guests will be blown away by this futuristic, multisensory experience we've created."