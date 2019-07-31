Guitar Center Opens Experience Center in Nashville

Guitar Center has opened its Nashville-based Custom House, a new AVDG and Guitar Center Professional multi-functional experience center. The center features the latest in audio and video solutions from a collaboration between Guitar Center Professional (GC Pro) and GC’s Audio Visual Design Group (AVDG), and begins to showcase their combined capability.

The unique facility—located in the heart of the city’s Berry Hill studio neighborhood—is unlike any other Guitar Center or AVDG location, and was developed as a platform to start the conversation of how to provide clients with state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind AV solutions focusing on the entertainment, residential, and commercial market sectors.

“With the opening of Custom House, we are now able to provide Nashville and the Southeast region with new, expanded resources and services to handle our clients’ residential or commercial space needs,” said Doug Carnell, Guitar Center vice president of business solutions. “Nashville has been rapidly expanding, and we wanted to give our customers a full understanding of what the AVDG/GC Pro teams can do for them."

Custom House is specifically designed to create a relaxed, comfortable, and casual environment where current and future clients can spend time with Guitar Center’s account executives to exchange ideas and goals, all while spotlighting Guitar Center’s numerous capabilities to serve its customers. Additionally, Custom House highlights immersive technology examples and case studies created by the AVDG/GC Pro teams.

“The opening of Custom House is a key milestone and provides a glimpse of future developments for the expansion of the Guitar Center organization,” added Ron Japinga, Guitar Center president and CEO.“The integration of AVDG with Guitar Center Professional in Custom House gives us the ability to service clientele in their professional, commercial, and residential endeavors. As our business grows and the needs of our customers evolve, we will continue to provide customized, turnkey solutions to not only keep Guitar Center competitive, but to lead the MI industry in innovation.”

