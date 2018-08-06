Group One Ltd. Taps Lienau AV Associates for New England Region

Hammonton, New Jersey-based Lienau AV Associates has now become one of the latest independent manufacturers’ representative firms to join the Group One Limited network. Servicing four of the U.S. distributor’s pro audio brands—DiGiCo, KLANG, XTA, and MC2—the newly appointed company is reporting directly to Group One VP of Pro Audio Matt Larson, who made the announcement.

Originally founded by Charlie Lienau in 1948, the company has been "handed down” to its employees for three generations. The current trio of partners—Chris Hutnick, Tom Macri, and Domenic Troilo—assumed ownership of the firm three years ago and today manages a team spanning eight offices covering from Virginia to Maine.

Although Lienau AV Associates covers the Mid-Atlantic, Metro New York and New England regions for a variety of manufacturers, the company is specifically servicing New England for Group One, with Lienau’s Alex Shillo serving as DiGiCo’s primary point of contact within its organization.

“The Lienau team is comprised of guys with substantial real-world production and integration experience and whose work ethic and integrity are rivaled only by their passion for the technologies and brands they represent,” said Larson. “They’ve spent the past 70 years building trust with the right customers and introducing them to the right solutions from their manufacturer partners, and I know that they do their best to honor that trust every day. We’re very pleased to welcome them to the Group One family.”

“I remember working on an SD8 seven or eight years ago and thinking, ‘Man, this thing sounds fantastic’,” said Hutnick. “I hadn’t had an experience like that with any other digital console to that point. Being able to represent a product you truly believe to be the best in its class is an absolute privilege. In recent years, I’ve participated in various showcase events around the territory where Matt Larson was representing DiGiCo, and his enthusiasm for the brands was just infectious. It’s really refreshing to be working alongside people as passionate about the products as we are.”