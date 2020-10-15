Grand Hyatt Dubai Upgrades Digital Signage with Exterity

Accommtec, the hospitality technology division of Exterity, today announced that the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai has deployed an extensive digital signage solution throughout the hotel as well as across its extensive conference and event facilities.

The Grand Hyatt Dubai provides accommodation and conference facilities that create a modern and comfortable experience for all visitors and guests, and wanted to upgrade its communication platform to sustain this expectation. The contemporary hotel is home to 682 rooms, served by 13 dining and entertainment outlets; it also boasts 8,000 square meters of event space, with two ballrooms, including the largest in the city. The conference facilities are further enhanced with seven meeting rooms in the convention center, plus several areas for outdoor events. Following a detailed proof of concept test within the hotel, it became clear the deployment of Exterity hardware and its ArtioSign digital signage software would meet the hotel’s requirements and included features that offered a big improvement on its existing system.

A business center at the Grand Hyatt Dubai (Image credit: Exterity)

“Behind the scenes, audiovisual technology plays a critical role in meeting hotel guests’ and conference delegates’ experience expectations,” said Charles Pineda, information systems manager, cyber security SME-EMEA for Grand Hyatt Dubai. “The ease of use and unrivalled reliability of Exterity’s system has meant that this project has been a tremendous success.”

Lobby signage (Image credit: Exterity)

The hotel’s facilities team, working closely with Accommtec’s local AV installation partner, RPS Technologies, has overseen the deployment of Exterity digital signage on 26 displays across the site—mostly within the conference center but also in key meeting rooms, entrances, and exits. The HD images, combined with text, graphics, and dynamically updated information, have been widely appreciated by guests and staff.

“Whether they are travelling for business or leisure, the modern traveler of today will look to hoteliers to provide a cutting-edge experience—both in-room and in conference facilities—that’s equal or superior to what they have at home,” said Eleuterio Fernandes, managing director at Accommtec. “The Grand Hyatt Dubai recognizes its communication platform must be in keeping with the hotel’s reputation: sleek and reliable. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Grand Hyatt Dubai and RPS Technologies.”