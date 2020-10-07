BrightSign, NEC Partner on Integrated Digital Signage Solutions

The What: BrightSign and NEC Display Solutions have collaborated to deliver a family of large-format displays with integrated digital signage capabilities. The full range of NEC MultiSync V Series large format displays are now available with the BrightSign OPS digital signage media player included.

The What Else: NEC has integrated the BrightSign OPS media player into the company’s full range of MultiSync V Series models, all of which offer the combination of a brightness output of 500 nits and an anti-glare surface to deliver advanced visibility under common lighting conditions. The slim, modern design is engineered for easy integration into any application and environment.

Related: BrightSign Unveils Touchless Engagement Solutions

“As businesses emerge from the pandemic, digital signage plays a key role in welcoming customers and employees back with informative and important digital content,” said Nils Karsten, strategic alliance manager at NEC Display Solutions. “Integrating BrightSign’s OPS media player is the ideal complement to our V Series displays, and we can now jointly deliver an all-in-one, industry-leading, and very reliable digital signage solution.”

“NEC Display Solutions has been a great partner over the years, and we’re especially pleased with our latest collaboration,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO, BrightSign. “Adding our OPS media player gives their customers a great option for any display format, particularly for deployments where minimizing external cabling with integrated hardware is a priority.”

Integration of BrightSign’s HO523 OPS digital signage media player eliminates the need for additional cables, and provides full integration into the BrightSign infrastructure, which includes access to 20-plus CMS vendors via BrightSign’s BSN.cloud Control Cloud. The media player’s updated BrightSign 8.0 operating system and video engine enable H.265/H.264, provide hardware-accelerated HTML support, and enable 4K upscaling.

The Bottom Line: The new NEC-BrightSign combination makes it possible to deliver targeted digital content to inform, entertain, direct, or inspire viewers in retail stores, museums, quick-service restaurants, corporate environments, and other public settings. Integrating the media player into the display not only saves on the upfront hardware investment, it also streamlines installation by eliminating the need for additional cables and standalone media players.