Genelec Nominated for Two Technical Excellence and Creativity Awards

Geneleec has been nominated for two Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards. Genelec’s S360A Smart Active Monitors have been nominated for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Studio Monitors category, and Genelec Aural ID has been nominated for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Audio Apps & Hardware/Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets category. The 35th annual TEC Awards will be held Sat., Jan. 18, 2020, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

“It is a tremendous honor that our S360 Smart Active Monitors and our Aural ID software have been nominated by industry professionals for outstanding technical achievement,” said Will Eggleston, Genelec's marketing director. “It is great to be recognized by our peers for the Genelec organization’s hard work, dedication, and innovation [to] making the S360 and Aural ID a reality.”

Founded in 1985, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.