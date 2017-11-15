Gefen Now Shipping 4K 600 MHz Extender

Gefen from Core Brands announced that it is now shipping its new 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz Extender for HDMI over one Fiber-Optic Cable (EXT-UHD600-1SC).



The EXT-UHD600-1SC is a compact solution for extending uncompressed, full-bandwidth HDMI 2.0 audio and video with High Dynamic Range (HDR) up to 200 meters over a single strand of SC-terminated multi-mode fiber-optic cable.

“This extender fills a gap in the marketplace by catering to customers who need to extend uncompressed HDMI 2.0 signals," said Jason Fitzgerald, Gefen Product Manager. "Full bandwidth HDMI 2.0 cannot yet be achieved over copper without compression, so fiber-optic is still the only option for completely uncompressed AV transmission in the 4K category. The Gefen EXT-UHD600-1SC is optimal for applications in medical imaging, military and industrial command and control rooms, flight simulators, digital signage, gaming, and wherever 4K full-bandwidth uncompressed video or end-to-end electrical isolation is essential.”

This new 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz Extender for HDMI over one Fiber-Optic Cable supports 18.2 Gbps of bandwidth and 600 MHz TMDS Clock frequency, the highest specified under the HDMI 2.0 standard. Full bandwidth support allows the EXT-UHD600-1SC to accommodate resolutions up to 4K Cinema-DCI (4096 x 2160 up to 60 Hz 4:4:4), and 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160 up to 60 Hz, 4:4:4) along with High Dynamic Range HDR-10 and Dolby Vision. HDCP 2.2 and the legacy HDCP 1.4 are both supported. The EXT-UHD600-1SC also supports 1080p Full HD, WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 3DTV, and Deep Color (up to 1080p resolution).

Highest performance multichannel digital audio, including 7.1 channels of LPCM and HBR (High Bit Rate) digital audio formats, such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, DTS:XTM, and DTS-HD Master AudioTM, are passed through to the HDMI outputs.

The EXT-UHD600-1SC guarantees electrical isolation between the Sender and the Receiver, meeting the stringent safety and EMC requirements for critical applications. This extender can be powered from sources and displays featuring powered USB ports, or by using external power supplies. The Sender and Receiver are plug-and-play, and work without any set-up. Compact enclosures are easy to install and can be hidden away. Their sturdy metal enclosures help provide further immunity against Electro-Magnetic Interference (EMI) and radiated noise (RFI).