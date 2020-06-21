G&D North America Launches RemoteAccess-CPU

The What: G&D North America has launched its latest KVM product, the RemoteAccess-CPU. The device lets operators integrate virtual machines into KVM installations to create hybrid infrastructures.

G&D North America RemoteAccess-CPU (Image credit: G&D North America)

The What Else: The new modules establish a connection between matrix systems and computers or virtual machines, which can be remotely accessed via network protocols (RDP, VNC, and SSH). This way, hybrid systems with real and virtual computer infrastructure can be optimally implemented.

The RemoteAccess-CPU supports video resolutions up to 2560 × 1600 @ 60 Hz (or 3840 × 2160 @ 30 Hz), as well as USB HID and embedded audio. After appropriate configuration, users can access any number of virtual sources and computers accessible via network protocols directly via KVM matrix system—uniformly and exactly as producers would access computers under their desk.

Via G&D's KVM system, multiple operators can use the same RemoteAccess-CPU to simultaneously connect to and operate the same virtual machine.

The Bottom Line: Thanks to its integrated thin client functionality, the RemoteAccess-CPU offers a platform with integrated thin client functionality, the solution is highly integrative when it comes to establishing connections. Currently, the network protocols RDP, VNC, and SSH are supported. Support of further protocols will follow soon.