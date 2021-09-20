G&D 'Feels Right' With High-End Products at InfoComm

KVM manufacturer Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (G&D) is presenting a line of new high-end KVM products at InfoComm. Under the motto "Feels Right," the company is showcasing many new products at Booth 2761 as well as a completely new look and a new communication concept.

On the product side, G&D has plenty to show at InfoComm 2021. With the VisionXS series, the company is introducing a KVM milestone to the market. The high-end extender product line includes a range of high-performance KVM extenders with resolutions of up to 4K and 10G data transfer technology for an even better user experience and. Following the motto "smaller, more compact, more powerful," the KVM manufacturer developed a new compact multi-purpose KVM tool. The main idea was to put as much functions as possible in the smallest possible housin

The first release of the new line is the new VisionXS-IP-DP-UHR, a high-end system for DisplayPort UHR. Devices for HDMI and DVI-I will follow later. Initially, the German manufacturer will provide extender modules for KVM-over-IP, followed by solutions for classic KVM systems for direct transmission. VisionXS devices can either be operated in pairs as an extender line, or they can also be integrated into matrix installations. Since they are fully compatible with G&D's IP KVM matrix systems, applications become highly flexible.

With the RemoteAccess-CPU, G&D is supporting cloud computing and virtualization processes in companies in order to enable hybrid infrastructures. The product makes it possible to seamlessly integrate virtual machines into KVM installations. The new modules establish a connection between matrix systems and virtual machines, which can be accessed remotely via network protocols.

The pandemic currently shows us the importance of being able to access in-house systems remotely. How do team members remotely access a KVM system and the underlying on-site computing landscape from home? G&D's solution for this issue is called RemoteAccess-GATE. This stand-alone device links the KVM system to the network world, providing remote access to the IT infrastructure connected to the KVM system via LAN, WAN and the Internet. G&D's RemoteAccess-GATE supports working remotely from home offices and improves the collaboration within teams.

Anyone who will not be able to experience G&D's systems live at the trade show can book a live remote presentation at G&D's ControlCenter-Xperience (CCX). The CCX is a control room used to present new features and products live or remotely. This way, personal consulting can still take place in times of COVID and beyond. In this way, the company can continue to offer customers and partners live consulting, demonstrate how various systems and technologies interact, and show its product portfolio, regardless of time and place. G&D's customers will not only benefit from the KVM experts' know-how, but can also book individual live or remote tours fitting their projects at https://xperience.gdsys.com/de