"With the goal of supporting cyberdefense research for the intelligence community, the University of Texas at San Antonio has launched new open-source software, called Galahad, designed to securely run desktop applications in the public cloud."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will Galahad be a cyberdefense holy grail? Only time will tell, but this open-source solution could provide an import layer of security for the public cloud.