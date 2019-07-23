Future to Launch The Video Show in U.S. This December

Future plc, publisher of Systems Contractor News and AV Technology, has announced the U.S. launch The Video Show , to be held December 4-5, 2019 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

(Image credit: Future)

As the Mid-Atlantic region’s biggest event for video professionals and enthusiast, The Video Show encompasses every aspect of video and content creation, showcasing a multitude of brands alongside a dedicated program of seminars, live demos, and masterclasses throughout 15 premium Studios.

The inaugural U.S. event follows the successful U.K. launch of The Video Show, which debuted earlier this year in March in conjunction with The Photography Show. The U.K. event drew 32,000 visitors and 300+ brands, including top industry names like Blackmagic Design, Canon, Nikon, Sennheiser, and more.

Aimed at attracting attendees from a broad range of industries including production, broadcast, streaming, online/mobile media, events, newsgathering, government, education, AV, and more, The Video Show will allow enthusiasts and professionals alike to get their hands on the latest gear, try out new techniques, and learn about different aspects of videography from some of the best names in the industry.

[Register now at https://www.thevideoshow.com/begin/home1923?ref=PR to save $25 and secure Early Bird rates for The Video Show’s eight premium Studios.]

Participants can expect to see hundreds of sessions across The Video Show’s 15 premium Studios, each delivering its own unique content including panel discussions, tutorials, keynote addresses and presentations delivered by experts in their fields. Topics include: pro AV, live streaming, sports production, 360 video and virtual reality, and more.

“In today’s rapidly evolving video production landscape, we’re excited to offer professional videographers a chance to get up close and personal with the best in the business,” said The Video Show conference director Cristina Clapp. “With 15 specialized Studios of premium content ranging focused on independent filmmaking, streaming, live events, sports production, web and mobile video to the future of video and beyond, The Video Show has something for everyone.”

Registration for The Video Show is free through Dec. 3, allowing access to the 80+ exhibitors on the show floor.

Early Bird rates for premium Studio content are half-price: $24.50 for a one-day Studio Access Pass and $37.50 for a two-day Studio Access Pass.

At the door December 4-5, registration for The Video Show goes up to $25, with one-day Studio Passes available for an additional $45 and two-day Studio Passes available for $75.

To learn more, visit thevideoshow.com.