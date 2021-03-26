FSR Ships New Chargers with USB-C Connectivity

The What: FSR has expanded its line of charging solutions for iPhone, iPad, or any smart device with the introduction of power management options for USB-C connectivity. The Keystone Snap-In charging port is designed for FSR’s Symphony series as well as the company’s table and floor boxes, wall plates, and Raceway system, and the newly launched Dual Combination USB chargers provide a choice exclusively for the Symphony range of table boxes and its pedestal charging tower.

The What Else: FSR’s Keystone Snap-In charging port allows an end user to add USB-C charging to their workspace. The Keystone Snap-In incorporates power management integrated circuitry that determines power requirements connected devices. The built-in electronics provides fast charging using the power available up to 3 amps / 15 watts, a valuable feature since USB-C speeds up the performance of accessories—such as external hard drives and video gear—with data transfer rates that can accelerate up to 20 times faster. The compact snap-in unit, capable of being remotely powered from 160 feet or more, provides an easily installable solution to accommodate already existing applications.

The Dual Charger Combination USB Port is available exclusively for the Symphony collection of table boxes and pedestals. Like the Keystone ports, these chargers incorporate power management integrated circuitry to communicate using todays' protocols to determine the requirements for connected devices. The built-in electronics direct the available power to a single port, or it can divide the power to provide the fastest charging based on the available power.

“The world is shifting from USB-A to USB-C, with USB-C ports now found on all manner of devices,” said Jan Sandri, president, FSR. “As USB-C emerges as the standard for charging and transferring data, our new charging ports support for this technology. Since many preinstalled devices already contain snap-ins, it’s a logical move to offer an upgrade that supports USB-C charging affordably. At FSR it’s our mission to deliver products that simplify everyday working practices with clever innovative designs that meet the budgets of our customers. These new additions to our charging portfolio do all this and more.”

The Bottom Line: These two new products are designed to give users the flexibility to power and charge when and wherever required. Both the Keystone Snap-In Charger Ports and the Dual Charger Combination USB Charger Ports are shipping now.