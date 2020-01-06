Free Textbooks for Law Students (Inside Higher Ed)

"Law school is notoriously expensive, but a growing number of professors are pushing back on the idea that law textbooks must be expensive, too. Faculty members at the New York University School of Law have taken matters into their own hands by publishing their own textbooks at no cost to students."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

OER means, of course, open educational resources that are free to read and use, but are the free legal textbooks at the hear of this story technically "OER?" It's a remarkably tangled—and sometimes thorny—debate, primarily because constraints around adaption. There's also the question of nonderivative licenses. Even if you are not in the legal sector of higher ed, this IHE piece is a must-read for anyone making decisions around university digital libraries or graduate-level resource procurement. Is this harbinger?