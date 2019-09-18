Free OER Platforms: Everything You Need to Know (eCampus News)

"Educators and students have found a few reasons to grow frustrated with the textbook market in recent years. That has led many to seek out alternatives with open educational resources (OER). OER material tends to be released under a Creative Commons license, making it freely available for use by educators. Most OER can be downloaded, republished, edited, and customized. So much OER has circulated in recent years that some companies have even developed business models around packaging, delivering, and supplementing this open course material. This article instead goes over what is available and what is currently possible with free OER platforms."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

First, let's get real: all OER should be free — that's what keeps it open. This article gives a solid rundown of how to find and remix available resources.