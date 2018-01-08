Frank Pisano Joins BrightSign as Vice President of Sales

BrightSign announced that industry veteran Frank Pisano is joining the company as Vice President of Sales, overseeing all sales activities in the Americas.

Frank Pisano

“Frank brings an excellent track record of success to BrightSign, and we’re enthusiastic about the energy he brings to our company,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “We’re poised for success in the months ahead, and I’m confident Frank’s contributions will help BrightSign further cement itself as the digital signage market leader.”

Pisano has spent the past 15 years building long-term strategic relationships with key companies and individuals across the industry. Most recently, he was Director of Sales at Milestone AV Technologies. Pisano brings to BrightSign an enthusiasm for building strong sales organizations, and a passion for the AV industry as a whole.

“This is an exciting time to join BrightSign. Digital signage is increasingly vital to the AV ecosystem, and BrightSign is positioned perfectly to capitalize on these market dynamics,” said Pisano.