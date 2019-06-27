Forget Tanning Beds. College Students Today Want Uber Parking. (The New York Times)

"The millennial generation attended college in a golden era for student housing, as investors poured money into luxurious off-campus communities packed with resort-style amenities: rooftop pools, golf simulators, tanning beds, climbing walls."—Source: The New York Times

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students today are more interested in campus amenities that support their digitally connected world than "lazy rivers" or tanning beds. For campuses to connect with prospective students, robust Wi-Fi bandwidth is absolutely necessary.