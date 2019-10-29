For the Edtech Innovation Today’s Learners Need, Look Not to Companies, But to Campuses (EdSurge)

"On the tails of Educause, with its Startup Alley and all the announcements of what’s new and hot in edtech, it leaves me wondering: Are we missing the innovation happening in our own backyards? When we focus our attention with laser precision on the edupreneurs who start new companies as the primary source of change, what do we miss?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, we think of big companies when we think of the next big edtech solutions that will revolutionize higher ed. But don't overlook the innovation already happening on your own campus. Celebrate it, tap into it, and help it grow.