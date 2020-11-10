FLEXspace.org: A Hub for Sharing and a Platform for Research (Campus Technology)

"During the past few months, higher education institutions have had an urgent need to respond to the challenges of a pandemic and reconfigure learning spaces quickly with very little room for trial and error. FLEXspace.org has proven to be both a hub for sharing what works and a platform for longer-term research on important questions that impact the future."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In a time where spaces must be rapidly repurposed and social distancing guidelines need to be implemented on campus, a resource like FLEXspace.org is invaluable. Institutions are sharing how they've structured both physical and digital learning spaces, helping the entire higher ed community better navigate the pandemic.