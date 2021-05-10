Topics

Flexibility key for universities' hybrid learning, researchers say (EdScoop)

"The solution to student engagement in online learning isn’t picking the right way to deliver courses, but allowing students the flexibility to take the course the way they want to, researchers said during an online event this week."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of flexibility can go a long way — this has proven to be especially true during the pandemic. After studying hybrid learning environments, researchers determined a correlation between course flexibility and student engagement.