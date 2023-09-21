First Look at AMX MUSE Automation Controllers

During a virtual worldwide event on September 21, 2023, Harman Professional announced its new AMX MUSE Automation Controllers. The powerful, secure, and reliable devices provide a dedicated computing resource running HARMAN Professional's AMX MUSE automation platform.

Built on HARMAN's ultra-secure Linux platform, AMX MUSE controllers are designed to surpass the requirements of the most secure installations. They can be used in any environment where AV systems, software applications, or other devices require control and automation. The controllers are ideal for supporting government, financial, and other applications with ultra-secure needs.

AMX MUSE Automation Controllers feature a modern embedded processor that is ten times faster than the processor in AMX NX Controllers. The rugged, industrial-grade onboard eMMC storage is reliable and designed to deliver decades of high-access 24/7 mission-critical operation.

Multiple scripting languages ensure that AMX MUSE Automation Controllers are versatile, supporting a wide range of developers. The controllers can simultaneously process a virtually unlimited number of scripts written in JavaScript, Python, or Groovy.

To support No-Code/Low-Code programming, AMX MUSE Automation Controllers include native support for visual flow-based development using the Node-RED development tool.

Additionally, these Controllers natively support HARMAN's HControl (open-API), HiQnet (legacy HARMAN audio devices), and ICSP (legacy AMX control devices) protocols, making them the ideal automation processor for any space, environment, or application—old and new.

AMX MUSE exponentially increases the possibilities for technicians and IT managers of all skillsets to deliver incredibly advanced automation in a modern market.

Visit AMX MUSE for more product information.