Fifth Spinitar Golf for Hope Charity Event Takes Place Oct. 24

The Fifth Annual Spinitar Golf for Hope charity event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine, CA. Oak Creek Golf Club is a new venue for the annual event, which last year took in more than $87,000, an event high.

Every year, Golf for Hope brings together AV industry professionals who enjoy a day of giving back. Over the past four years, Spinitar has raised more than $300,000 for City of Hope, private, not-for-profit cancer treatment and research center that operates more than 500 clinical trials and offers innovative treatments, cancer support programs, precision-based therapies, and compassionate cancer care.

Participants at least year's Golf for Hope event raised more than $87,000, an event high.

This year, Golf for Hope attendees will enjoy a full day of complimentary golf and dinner accompanied by a silent auction, raffle prizes, and awards ceremony.

“Spinitar is so proud to be hosting our 5th Annual Golf for Hope, where our employees, business friends and customers come together to help in the fight to cure cancer and other life-threatening illnesses,” said Spinitar’s Jeff Irvin. “We expect this year’s event to be our very best ever for fun and fundraising.”

For more information on how you can support Golf for Hope, please email marketing@spinitar.com.

