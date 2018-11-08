Topics

Feds Prod Universities to Address Website Accessibility Complaints (Inside Higher Ed)

"Hundreds of colleges and universities across the country are currently under investigation by the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights for failing to make their websites accessible to people with disabilities."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even though awareness is growing, website accessibility can be a stumbling block for higher ed institutions. With massive amounts of online content, fully resolving issues can take years, but tech tools can help streamline the process.