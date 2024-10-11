Fast, Resilient Internet Anywhere for Live Streaming and More

Miri Technologies has launched the Miri X510 dual-cellular bonding router. The innovative X510 hardware allows users to combine multiple wired and wireless internet connections into a single, highly resilient link that delivers enhanced performance even in remote locations with poor network coverage

The Miri X510 router overcomes the challenges of frequent internet outages, slow speeds, and inconsistent service, bonding up to seven internet links to bolster reliability and maximize performance for use cases ranging from the uncompromising demands of live event streaming at remote venues to reinforcing business continuity for enterprises and remote workers.



Integrating channel bonding technology from partner Speedify, the Miri X510 can combine Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, satellite and mobile data connections to enable faster speeds and robust reliability. Automatic failover ensures seamless connectivity even if one internet service provider fails, while the ability to bond 4G LTE and 5G helps overcome network congestion in crowded venues. The router features two SIM slots (SIMs not included) for the integrated 5G and 4G modems; two RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports; Wi-Fi 6 connectivity; and two USB ports for optional modems. Bandwidth can be increased even further with Speedify's unique Pair & Share function, which lets the router share data connections from mobile devices on the same network via the Speedify app.



Miri worked closely with respected video production and streaming innovator Magewell on development of the X510 to ensure that the new router would meet the rigorous requirements of broadcasters, live streamers and video production professionals.