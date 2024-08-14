Magewell Releases 'Massive Feature Update' for Director Mini

Magewell has released its most extensive feature update yet for the Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system, with more than 50 enhancements in the new version 3.0 firmware upgrade. The updates come with new lower pricing that makes the power of Director Mini accessible to an even wider range of content producers.

Currently in beta testing and slated for release in the next 30 days, Director Mini version 3.0 will be available as a free firmware update.

New Features to Know

Magewell's Director Mini combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording, and monitoring in one compact device. Already highly acclaimed for packing a huge array of features into its small, portable form factor, version 3.0 makes Director Mini even more powerful with over four dozen enhancements to its production toolset, remote control capabilities and input flexibility.

"Like previous Director Mini updates, version 3.0 includes some powerful new features that add value for our customers," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "We also put a strong emphasis on making existing capabilities even better, giving users more control and refining the user experience for even greater ease and efficiency."

New scene presets—including picture in-picture, side-by-side, quad-splits, and more—make it even faster and easier for users to create scene layouts incorporating multiple camera angles and sources. Director Mini's built-in scoreboard engine now offers four new templates for football (soccer) including stoppage time and player substitution. Its integrated graphics capabilities now include animated titles and lower thirds, while numerous user interface refinements make working with scene layouts and graphics quicker yet more precise.

Director Mini's versatile remote control options have also been extended, letting producers and assistants control even more aspects of Director Mini from mobile devices and laptops. The free Director Utility mobile app now incorporates live program video and audio monitoring; multi-step shortcut creation and editing; instant replay control; and replay event sharing. Director Mini's browser-based web UI has also been expanded to include instant replay controls.

Director Mini's input flexibility—which already included HDMI, USB, NDI, SRT, RTMP and mobile camera inputs—has been further expanded with support for RTSP streams and HTML webpage sources. Version 3.0 can also use NDI High Bandwidth sources with alpha channel as motion overlays in Director Mini's powerful graphics engine.

Additional new features include the ability to encode Director Mini's multi-view output (comprising program output, preview output and multiple input sources) for recording, streaming or NDI distribution; support for captive portal authentication in shared Wi-Fi environments; USB tethering to use a smartphone's cellular data connectivity; and dozens of other fixes and enhancements.