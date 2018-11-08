EZTouch and Imatech Join PSNI Global Alliance

EZTouch Corporation and Imatech Corporation have joined the PSNI Global Alliance. Both EZTouch and Imatech will be representing Manilla, Philippines for the Global Alliance.

The PSNI Global Alliance aims to bring together and represent best-in-class technology integrators who provide extraordinary seamless service and support to each other and ultimately to technology users locally, regionally, and globally.

"For Imatech Corporation to have been invited to become a member of PSNI, an organization whose global members equally emphasis the importance of trust, value, excellence, and service as we do, is a great privilege indeed,” said Michelle To, president and CEO of Imatech Corporation. "We look forward to working alongside our new partners in PSNI Global Alliance, and continue delivering world-class solutions to our clients."

"Being accepted as part of the PSNI Global Alliance Network is not only an honor but an opportunity for growth and also an opportunity to learn from the best in order to achieve the highest industry standards," said Dharmesh Ghandi, president and CEO of EZTouch Corporation. “We are proud today to have been accepted as part of the PSNI Global Alliance.”