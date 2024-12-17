Extron's New Three-Source Audio Mixer Is Now Available

Extron has released its MVC 121 xi, designed for basic presentation applications that require line and microphone audio mixing with audio DSP in a small form factor. The compact, three-source audio mixer, featuring audio DSP for mixing and signal processing, provides a stereo line level input and two mic/line level inputs with 48 volt phantom power for condenser microphones, plus fixed and variable stereo line level outputs. It offers gain, filters, bass and treble tone controls, along with parametric EQ. Quick and intuitive configuration of essential parameters is possible using the front panel controls or DSP Configurator Pro software.

“Many smaller systems benefit from the simplicity of a right-sized audio mixer,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The MVC 121 xi handles a pair of microphones and a stereo program audio source with ease and impeccable sonic performance.”

The audio DSP built into the MVC 121 xi provides wide dynamic range and utilizes 24-bit audio converters with 48 kHz sampling to maintain audio signal transparency. Convenient, easy-to-configure tools are available to control levels, filters, dynamics processing, bass and treble shelving filters, and parametric EQ.

The MVC 121 xi is ideal for basic presentation applications that require line and microphone audio mixing with audio DSP in a small form factor.