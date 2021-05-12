Extron, Yealink Partner on Workspace Control and Collaboration

Extron is working with Yealink to create scalable control and collaboration solutions for modern workspaces. Extron is integrating room automation, audio, and signal extension capabilities with the Yealink MCore Mini-PC, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms solutions.

The collaboration brings Extron audiovisual control capabilities to the Yealink MCore Mini-PC, with the aim of providing complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise. Now, a tap on the Yealink MTouch II Touch Panel can control call volume for the room as well as send commands that trigger automation events for display control, shades, lighting, and more.

“Working with Yealink, Extron is bringing room control and automation to the MCore Mini-PC, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms solutions,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “Customers can enjoy the convenience of using the Yealink MTouch II touchpanel to control conferencing, AV, shades, lighting, and more.”

"It is such an inspiring solution we created with Extron this year,” said Alvin Liao, vice president of product at Yealink. “We believe our customers can enjoy not only the immersive audio and video experience with the Yealink device solution, but also the complete and convenient AV and conferencing control with Extron audiovisual control capabilities.”

As part of this conferencing, control, and automation ecosystem, occupancy sensors can also be added to automate system power to turn on displays when participants enter a room and turn them off when the room is empty.