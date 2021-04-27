Extron Ships its ‘Most Powerful’ Control Processors

The What: Extron has begun shipping the IPCP Pro xi Series control processors, which the company says are its most powerful to date. With up to four times more memory and enhanced processing power for increased deployment speeds and improved runtime functionality, this new series is designed to excel in even the most demanding AV applications.

The What Else: In addition to increases in performance, these new processors feature advanced security standards and gigabit Ethernet, which enables compatibility with multiple TouchLink Pro touchpanels and Network Button Panels using a standard network infrastructure. These IPCP Pro xi Series control processors exclusively support the use of IPL EXP expansion interfaces for a secure way to expand your AV control system.

The IPCP Pro xi Series can be configured using Global Configurator Plus or Global Configurator Professional software or programmed using Extron Global Scripter. For enterprise-wide applications, GlobalViewer Enterprise can provide centralized AV resource monitoring, management, and control over a computer network. In addition, the IPCP Pro xi Series supports Extron LinkLicense, which further enhances the capabilities of Extron control systems.

“We are very excited to be shipping the new IPCP Pro xi Series, our most powerful control processors to date,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “With eight models to choose from, it's easy to match the right IPCP Pro xi control processor to your application."

The Bottom Line: Designed to keep pace with the increasing size and complexity of today's AV control systems, IPCP Pro xi control processors deliver fast and secure performance. These compact control processors come in quarter-rack and half-rack sizes, and the DIN rail mount option for additional mounting flexibility.