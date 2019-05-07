Extron Shipping Collaboration Systems with One-Gang Wallplate Transmitters

The What: Extron is shipping the HC 402 Series of Meeting Space Collaboration Systems. They combine video switching, scaling, signal extension, and system control into a one-gang wallplate transmitter paired with a receiver.

The What Else: The HC 402 Series provides signal extension for video, audio, and power up to 230 feet (70 meters) over a shielded Cat-x cable. A few of the many integrator and user-friendly features include selectable output resolutions, stereo audio de‑embedding, and remote power capability. Ethernet connectivity facilitates management, monitoring, and control of AV devices over a standard network infrastructure, while built-in control functionality eliminates the need for additional equipment. For enhanced application flexibility, the HDMI input on the receiver enables connection of a local source, such as an Extron ShareLink Series wireless collaboration gateway.

“Now there are more options to choose from when considering powerful, economical AV solutions for the modern workspace,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. “The HC 402 collaboration system features a one-gang wallplate transmitter that can be conveniently placed in walls, lecterns, and floor boxes for easy accessibility.”

The Bottom Line: Wallplate transmitters are available in decorator, EU, and MK-style form factors suitable for professional installations, worldwide. Advanced Extron scaling technology improves image quality with detail and color accuracy. For an easier user experience, built-in control capabilities facilitate automatic source switching, display control, and integration with occupancy sensors.