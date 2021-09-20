Extron, Twitch Collaborate on Interactive Meetings at Twitch HQ 2.0

Twitch employees find that the Extron AV and control systems are easy to use and are readily understandable to the Twitch AV Support team.

Twitch builds communities by providing a platform for millions of people to come together live every day to chat, interact, and make their own entertainment. To help their employees brainstorm and work in fluid combinations of teams, the meeting rooms at the new regional headquarters in New York, referred to as HQ 2.0, includes high-performance AV presentation systems. Each system also supports overflow capabilities. System control is powerful, yet intuitive and easy for employees to use without requiring assistance. Also, the support team can monitor and operate any system from a remote location if necessary. Working side by side with Twitch AV Support, AV integration firm Diversified deployed a standardized solution using products from Extron.

“We chose to work with Extron because they embody our Mission and Values here at Twitch to empower communities to create together,” says Twitch AV Support Engineer Kevin Little. “We know through collaborative efforts with them that Extron is a community, truly working hard to create solutions that work for us.”

Meeting and conference rooms include a DTP CrossPoint 10 x 8 or 8 x 6 matrix switcher that provides seamless AV signal switching and video scaling. The selected models feature audio processing and an integrated control processor, which streamlined integration and reduced cost. A variety of wall-mount and tabletop Extron Pro Series touchpanels provide powerful, yet intuitive system control. Also, Twitch’s support team is able to monitor and manage the installation from a remote location using the GlobalViewer Enterprise resource management application. These products and the blended communities of Twitch, Diversified, and Extron created the ideal environment for communal collaboration at Twitch HQ 2.0.