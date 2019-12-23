Extron Ships 4K60 HDMI Input Board with Audio Downmixing for XTP Systems

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of the XTP II CP 4i HD DMA 4K PLUS, an XTP input board that provides four HDMI inputs with multi-channel audio downmixing and stereo audio connectivity.

The What Else: It is HDCP 2.2 compliant and accommodates data rates up to 18Gbps for support of video resolutions up to 4K60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. Multichannel audio signals are maintained for HDMI switching and downmixed to two-channel PCM audio for independent routing within the system. Also, stereo audio can be embedded into the XTP signal stream for extension alongside video signals. The input board is fully compatible with all XTP matrix switcher models, with incoming signals being switched to an XTP output board for local or remote signal routing. These features and capabilities make the XTP II CP 4i HD DMA 4K PLUS input board the ideal solution for supporting multi-channel audio downmixing, 4K video, and flexible audio distribution within XTP Systems.

“The XTP II CP 4i HD DMA 4K PLUS brings multi-channel audio downmixing to our line of uncompressed, 4K/60 HDMI boards for XTP Systems,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. “These enhanced audio capabilities give design consultants and integrators even more options for addressing system requirements without sacrificing quality or performance.”

The Bottom Line: The XTP II CP 4i HD DMA 4K PLUS input board can be used with all XTP II CrossPoint matrix switchers and can also be used in original XTP CrossPoint models. This compatibility makes the HDCP 2.2-compliant input board well suited for new and existing installations to support 4K video and audio switching and distribution.