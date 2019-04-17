Extron Releases XTP I/O Boards with Increased Remote Power Capability

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of upgraded XTP CP 4K I/O boards with higher remote power support.

The What Else: The new XTP CP 4i 4K input board and XTP CP 4o 4K output board now provide up to 26 watts of remote power to XTP transmitters and receivers. The increased remote power capability enables the newest XTP T USW 103 4K switcher to be remotely powered from the XTP CrossPoint matrix switcher over the same shielded Cat-x cable that carries AV and control signals.

“Power outlets at a system's various endpoints are always at a premium, which makes remotely powered devices an excellent option,” said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. “Our XTP twisted pair boards have been upgraded to deliver remote power support for the new XTP T USW 103 4K switcher while maintaining compatibility with all other XTP endpoints.”

The XTP T USW 103 4K switcher supports direct connection of HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and audio sources, and includes an HDMI input loop-through for a local monitor. Automatic switching between inputs with selectable prioritization simplifies operation in unmanaged locations. The XTP T USW 103 4K switcher is well suited for use beneath tables and within lecterns.

The Bottom Line: XTP Systems are designed to provide continuous, trouble-free operation in the most critical applications. This enhancement aims to simplify installation and power management for XTP applications incorporating twisted pair endpoints. These boards enable the extension of 4K video signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) along with audio, bidirectional control, and Ethernet extension.