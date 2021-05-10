Extron Launches PowerCage 411 for FOX3 Fiber Transmitters

The What: Extron has announced the PowerCage 411, a compact 1U rack-mountable, four-slot enclosure that supports the FOX3 T 201 PC, FOX3 T 301 PC, and FOX3 T 311 PC fiber optic transmitters.

[Can Emergency Communications Hubs Survive COVID-19?]

The What Else: The compact FOX3 Series extender modules all feature support for HDMI, audio, and control. The FOX3 301 PC and FOX3 311 PC also feature support for USB or USB HID, respectively. Engineered for high-resolution image performance, these modules use Extron all-digital technology to deliver pixel-for-pixel, uncompressed transmission of images up to 4K60 at 4:4:4 over two fibers or mathematically lossless 4K60 video over one fiber. These features and capabilities make the PowerCage 411 enclosure and modular fiber optic extenders suited for mission-critical environments where continuous, 24/7 operation is essential.



The PowerCage 411 enclosure is designed for dependable performance in mission-critical applications. Thermal management and a variable speed fan provide optimal cooling, while dual redundant and hot-swappable power supplies ensure system reliability. The enclosure also includes dual AC power connectors for continuous primary and back-up power. The Ethernet port on the enclosure allows insertion of RS-232, enabling system-level control of the endpoints and attached devices without needing additional cabling.

The FOX3 T 201 PC, FOX3 T 301 PC, and FOX3 T 311 PC fiber optic transmitters offer many integrator and user-friendly features, including Key Minder, EDID Minder, audio embedding, internal test patterns, and real-time system monitoring. The modules are available in multi-mode and single-mode models, providing signal extension for moderate distances of up to 500m (1,640 feet) over multi-mode fiber optic cable and extreme distances up to 20km (12.4 miles) when using single-mode cable.

"We realize that space is always a concern when our customers are installing multiple extenders in equipment racks," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "This new, compact enclosure for our popular FOX3 product line provides superior thermal management, allowing you to accommodate up to four independent HDMI extenders into a single 1U rack space. In addition, the Ethernet connection on the enclosure provides centralized configuration, management, and control for each extender."

The Bottom Line: The compact PowerCage enclosure is designed to power, manage, and mount up to four extender modules to meet system needs, making it well suited for larger systems that need to support remote devices. Exceptional thermal management, variable speed fans, and dual redundant hot-swappable power supplies ensure system reliability.