Extron Introduces the CA 163 Integration-Friendly Column Array Speaker

Extron introduced the CA 163, an easy-to-install column array speaker, designed to combine enhanced speech intelligibility, a contemporary aesthetic (available in both paintable black or white), and integration-friendly mounting options. Two mounting systems are available to accommodate different room layouts and sizes. Ideal for acoustically challenging environments, it features a focused vertical dispersion that efficiently directs sound to listeners instead of reflective ceilings or floors.

(Image credit: Extron)

“One of the most frequent requests we've received has been for an Extron column array speaker," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "Our engineers set out to design a new solution that not only looks as great as it sounds, it's also extremely easy to install. We are very excited to expand Extron speaker offerings into the larger applications served by the CA 163."

The wall mounting system is designed for one person to mount the CA 163 to the wall securely and a wall-mounting template is included that makes it quick and easy to accurately position the speaker mounts. Once the mounts are installed, an innovative slot on the rear of the speaker easily allows it to slide up and down to the desired height.

The CA 163 PT includes a pan and tilt mount for maximum speaker aiming flexibility, while the CA 163 LP includes a low‑profile mount for minimal protrusion from the wall.