Extron Introduces 10" Wall Mount Touchpanel with Gorilla Glass

The What: Extron Electronics introduced wall mount touchpanel the TLP Pro 1025M.

The What Else: The redesigned 10" touchpanel features a high-performance quad-core processor, eight times more memory, and a high resolution, 1280x800 capacitive touchscreen built with scratch, and smudge-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. The TLP Pro 1025M also features the convenience of PoE - Power over Ethernet, which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable.

The TLP Pro 1025M works with any Extron IP Link Pro control processor and is designed for use in AV system applications that require complete, interactive control of a range of source devices. TouchLink Pro touchpanels operate using standard network infrastructure and are easy to install with reliable and cost effective Ethernet cable. Three mounting accessories, the RWM 2 Recessed Wall Mount, SMK 3 Surface Mount Kit, and the RM 6 Rack Mount kit all aid integration while providing a broad variety of mounting options.

The Bottom Line: All TouchLink Pro touchpanels can be customized using Extron GUI Designer software. This interface design software offers ready-to-use templates for a variety of rooms and presentation environments. These designs may be used as is, or customized for the application by simply changing individual graphic elements.