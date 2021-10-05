Extron, Somfy Partner to Integrate AV, Environmental Controls

Extron is partnering with Somfy to combine Extron control capabilities with Somfy powered products for today's smart-building projects. Facility managers and AV professionals will appreciate the simple installation, setup, automation and control that is possible when an Extron control system is integrated with Somfy powered products. A simple press on the Extron touchscreen allows the user to adjust motorized shades and projection screens, and interact with other AV equipment in the room, enhancing the experience and versatility of lecture halls, conference rooms, and meeting spaces.

Through the integration of Somfy powered products and Extron Control System Drivers and Device Modules, you can access even more smart features. Somfy powered products can work in concert with an occupancy sensor, providing touchfree automatic control. This room automation can raise the shades and projection screen when a room is no longer in use or can lower the appropriate shades in preparation for a presentation based upon lighting level in the room. Somfy powers products from leading motorized shade and projector screen manufacturers such as Hunter Douglas, Stewart Filmscreen, Draper, MechoShade and more.

The Extron control processor communicates with the Somfy powered products via standard control protocols. The shades and projector screens then provide a responsive room control experience as part of the complete smart-building solution. Sensors can be used to trigger automated settings for shades and projector screens based on room occupancy, ambient light level, and more.