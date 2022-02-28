Extron Announces Audio DSPs, Amplifiers, and Speakers Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Extron is pleased to announce that several of its audio processors, amplifiers, and speakers are now certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The company has worked together with hardware solutions partners, such as Sennheiser, to develop solutions that deliver an unmatched user experience regardless of room type. The products that are certified for Teams Rooms have been designed and meticulously tested for performance and ease of use.

[Extron Enhances ShareLink Pro With LinkLicense for Active Learning]

"We are confident that our high-quality audio products will enable integrators to deliver a premium Microsoft Teams experience," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "We are very pleased to provide products certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms to our customers."

Extron Products Certified for Microsoft Teams:

[Pedagogy in the Pandemic: At UConn, Extron Solutions Keep It Going for Remote Learners]

All of the complete certified designs, featured solutions, and detailed information on the individual products they include are available on the Extron website. With Extron control for Teams Rooms, a single user interface is all that is needed to control every conferencing, audiovisual, and room function. Together, Extron and their partners deliver complete AV and conferencing control across the enterprise.