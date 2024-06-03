Exertis Almo’s Dan Smith Is Ready for InfoComm 2024

So, can we finally stop talking about supply chain disruption? SCN content director Mark J. Pescatore asks Exertis Almo EVP Dan Smith about current trends in Pro AV distribution, including supply chains and the surprising growth of managed services. Plus, learn what you can expect to see and hear – including immersive demos – this month at the Exertis Almo booth (W1912) at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas.

About Exertis Almo

Exertis Almo is the largest value-added North American Professional AV distributor offering its reseller partners the most expansive range of products, managed services, technical support and training to drive business growth and generate profits. Formed in 2022 following Exertis’ acquisition of Almo Corporation, Exertis Almo harnesses the combined sales, service, marketing and subject matter expertise of Almo Professional A/V and Exertis Pro AV to deliver customized business development strategies, programs and educational events that enable partners to thrive. With a highly-accomplished joint leadership team, more than 300 employees, 12 distribution facilities, and 2.7 million square feet of warehousing space, Exertis Almo provides the specialization and resources its partners need while maintaining the personal distribution approach they expect. For more information about Exertis Almo, go to www.exertisalmo.com.