A New Reality: Exertis Almo Enters Distribution Partnership with Glimpse

Exertis Almo has entered into a distribution agreement with The Glimpse Group (Glimpse). Glimpse provides enterprise-focused augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) software and services, along with professional development training for professors, teachers, and IT directors.

As a result of the agreement, Exertis Almo is now the only AV distributor to offer every component of an education or healthcare-based VR rollout, including hardware solutions, mobile device management, and now the software content/applications.

Glimpse will provide immersive demos of its Medical Assisting (MA) Skills Lab—a comprehensive software solution for students in K-12 and higher education interested in a career in nursing and/or healthcare—during the Exertis Almo E4 Experience in Anaheim on October 8. The E4 Experience a free, one-day traveling education, training, and product showcase for integrators, consultants and end users.

“Due to our strong educational presence in both K-12 and higher education, our partnership with Glimpse will enable us to develop and scale VR implementations in educational institutions and then work with integrators to train educators on how to best use VR with their students,” explained Tristan Aldinger, technical sales specialist, Exertis Almo. “Thanks to the partnership with Glimpse, we are now able to package the software and professional development components with the VR hardware, which brings so much additional value to our integrators and their education customers interested in implementing VR in the classroom.”

“Exertis Almo has a history of distributing VR technology and is a natural partner for Glimpse,” said Craig Herndon, director of strategic alliances for Glimpse. “Together, we are well-positioned to enable the long-term growth of the immersive technology category by improving organizations’ understanding of how to best utilize the technology and realize ROI.”