PTZOptics Unveils Hive: Everything You Need to Know

PTZOptics has launched PTZOptics Hive, a cloud-based camera control solution designed to enhance the way professionals manage and control PTZ cameras remotely.

Hive is designed to meet the diverse needs of multiple sectors, including broadcasting companies seeking a centralized platform for camera setups; educational institutions managing virtual events and classes; corporations with multiple boardrooms or meeting spaces; and event organizers hosting virtual or hybrid events requiring remote camera control.

PTZOptics Hive introduces an array of innovative features that redefine the standards of camera control:

Facilitates real-time collaboration, allowing your team to monitor and work on a single production from anywhere. Cinematic PTZ Movement and Framing: Automates complex camera movements for easy cinematic framing.

Features advanced auto-tracking for smooth cinematic framing of subjects, including facial re-identification. Switching: Enables switching between camera feeds, including preview and program feeds, with dynamic multi-views for personalized production setups.

Synchronizes image settings across cameras for faster production of beautiful videos. Multi-Location Management: Links multiple Hive studios to an organization for effortless production location management. All you need to do is log in.

Hive-linked PTZOptics cameras ensure quick setup and instant connection with the Hive platform. Advanced Production Tools: Includes video switching, recording, RTMP live streaming, low-latency local mode, and NDI video output.