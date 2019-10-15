Esports Coaches Share Lessons Learned on the Path to Building a New Program (EdTech Magazine)

"Conversations about esports at Ottawa University in Kansas began in earnest in the spring of 2018, when the chancellor expressed interest in starting a program."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to start an esports program from the ground up, it stands to reason that the best advice will come from schools that have recently launched programs of their own. The EdTech Magazine article delves into the experience of schools like Boise State and Ottawa University to let you learn from their journeys.