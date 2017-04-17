Epson Transforms Classroom with Citrix

Citrix turned to Epson's business projector offerings to assist with their goal of transforming the traditional classroom into a highly virtual, collaborative space where presenters can feel free to move around naturally and students can get the in-class experience from anywhere.



Epson’s provides business projectors to an array of industries, utilizing high-lumen technology to produce vivid image quality. Epson’s BrightLink Pro projector allowed Citrix’s education program to leverage technology not only for high-quality screen displays in class, but as interactive whiteboards, project labs, and a wide array of interactive features so virtual students receive an experience similar to physically being in a classroom.A case study on Citrix's experience with Epson is available here.