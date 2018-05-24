Epson to Showcase Laser Projection Solutions and Display Technology at InfoComm 2018

Epson is set to showcase its laser projector solutions at InfoComm 2018, including the its 12,000 lumen native 4K 3LCD laser projector and the LightScene accent lighting laser projector. Demonstrating the power of laser technology across multiple markets, including rental and staging, spatial design and signage, education, and corporate, Epson will highlight its lineup of laser projector technology and software solutions, as well as its Moverio smart glasses in Booth C2220.

“InfoComm is an important show for Epson with attendance from around the globe,” said Richard Miller, director, commercial projectors and smart glasses, Epson America, Inc. “It is a great venue to showcase our cutting-edge display technologies, including Epson’s robust large venue laser projectors delivering new ways to inspire audiences, LightScene offering experiential content, and Moverio smart glasses for a variety of consumer, commercial and industrial applications.”

Epson’s new laser projectors on display at InfoComm this year will include:

Pro L12000Q and Pro L20000U

The Pro L12000Q is a 12,000 lumen native 4K 3LCD laser projector, while the Pro L20000U boasts 20,000 lumens of color and white brightness and WUXGA resolution. Both models share the same compact chassis for integration into existing infrastructure; they also feature support for HDR, 360-degree installation flexibility, backward lens compatibility, swappable interface boards, tile assist, and a sealed optical and laser engine to protect from dust and smoke. These large venue laser projectors are designed for rental and staging events, lecture halls, churches, and digital signage installations.

LightScene

As a new category of accent lighting laser projectors for digital art and signage, LightScene is designed to simultaneously illuminate and project dynamic content on virtually any surface or material to engage audiences, and provide an immersive experience for commercial signage applications in markets such as retail, hospitality, showrooms, and museums.

PowerLite L-Series

The new PowerLite L615U, L610U, L510U, L400U, L610W, L500W, and L610 feature an integrated laser light source, up to 6,000 lumens of color and white brightness, resolution up to WUXGA, and enhanced wireless technology to connect to multiple devices. The PowerLite L-Series delivers quick and easy setup across devices for the education and corporate markets.

Moverio Smart Glasses

Epson will also showcase its Moverio BT-350 smart glasses and Moverio BT-300 FPV Drone Edition smart glasses at InfoComm. Designed to transform the approach to learning, the Moverio BT-350 smart glasses can help improve how industries meet demands, train employees, record data, design, and test products. Featuring a built-in camera, the smart glasses allow users to stream live or send recorded videos to anyone connected around the world for real-time analysis, completely hands-free. Epson’s Moverio BT-300 FPV Drone Edition smart glasses offer a transparent display of the live drone camera feed enabling hands-free, first-person views (FPV) for broadcast, videography, cinematography, and remote image capture.