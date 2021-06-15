Epson to Deliver Keynote at AV³ Event

AV3’s afternoon keynote presentation on June 17 will be delivered by Epson’s Mark Roslon, who will speak about the transformative power of projection. Epson will also be present in the virtual exhibit hall, showcasing its suite of laser projectors and applications for digital signage, education, and live events.

Brought to you by AVIXA, AVNetwork, and AVNation, AV³ is a one-day virtual experience focused on what’s new and what’s next for AV professionals and the industry. The event will bring members of the pro AV community together through networking, education and an exhibit hall featuring the latest AV technologies.

As markets continue to open up, business owners and technology decision makers are looking to industry leaders and manufacturers for insight about advanced technologies that are going to help them succeed now and moving forward. At AV3, Epson will showcase its latest laser projector solutions designed to transform spaces and objects, increase engagement and collaboration and support larger-than-life experiences.

[ Register to attend AV3 on Thursday, June 17 ]

Unlocking the Potential of Pro AV to Drive Transformative Experiences

Roslon, director of commercial displays at Epson, will speak on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. (ET), discussing recent changes in the way people learn, interact and collaborate. Roslon will also talk about how the acceleration of technological advancements, evolution of content consumption, and convergence of art and technology are fueling the growth of display technology and forging a path for new experiences in education, corporate, healthcare, house of worship and more—all poised to impact the future of the AV industry.

With flexible illumination and the ability to project onto almost any surface, big or small, projection is unlike any other display technology. Offering affordable and powerful projection solutions, Epson enables AV professionals, business owners and creative visionaries alike to break away from restrictive frames and transform ordinary spaces and objects into something eye-catching.

Epson Technology on Display in the AV³ Exhibit Hall

Epson’s laser projectors are designed to inspire imagination and enhance learning environments. Epson laser projectors leverage innovative 3-chip, 3LCD technology and a laser light source with interchangeable lens options and advanced features. From large-scale projection technology to experiential signage and collaborative learning displays, Epson will showcase a full suite of laser projectors at AV3 across several markets.

Digital Signage Solutions: Epson digital signage solutions allow creative minds and business owners to push the boundaries of space and digital content to deliver environments that inspire people to stay longer and leave with memorable experiences. Offering sleek, compact form factors coupled with intuitive software and easy-to-use creative tools, Epson’s digital signage displays enable users to display information in ways that captivate audiences.

High-Brightness Solutions: Epson high-brightness solutions provide more creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Setting the standard is Epson’s Pro Series laser projector line that uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional color output and durability. Combining uncompromising image quality with sophisticated software and a range of available mounts, frames and lenses, Epson’s Pro Series transform venues and bring live events to life.

Education Solutions: Epson education solutions empower teachers to rise above digital distractions and encourage collaborative learning environments. From interactive to non-interactive, Epson’s versatile, low-maintenance and budget-conscious classroom display solutions help boost student engagement and creativity with powerful collaboration tools and ultra-big, bright visuals for easy readability.

AV3 will take place on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, with highlights including welcoming remarks at 9:05 a.m., the Epson keynote at 12:45 p.m., Passport to Prizes at 4:30 p.m. and AV3’s happy hour at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit hall will be open all day.

AV3’s full agenda is available online.

AV³ has been approved by the AVIXA independent Certification Renewal Committee to provide learning opportunities for CTS holders and others for their continued professional development. The event is worth 4.75 AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs) for CTS and CTS-D holders.

AV³ is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like. Registration for AV3 is open now.