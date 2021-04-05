Epson Launches New LightScene Digital Signage Projector

The What: Epson has released its newest LightScene 3LCD laser projector designed for creating experiential and digital signage displays for visitor attractions, museums, galleries, and retail environments.

Epson LightScene EV-110 Series (Image credit: Epson)

The What Else: The LightScene EV-110 series is designed to create experiential environments with engaging and immersive displays. The 2,200 lumens laser projector offers users extensive signage and messaging capabilities as well as the ability to create borderless displays, filtered lighting effects, 3D object mapping, and edge blending—which Epson says will make the bezels, frames and big black boxes of flat panel displays a thing of the past.

The EV-110 has a built-in media player for cableless content playback, as well as Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity that allows for live content creation and management using the Epson Creative Projection app and Epson Projector Content Manager software which combine to provide a complete solution for content management and custom content creation. It is also easy to integrate the EV-110 series into existing CMS infrastructure with simple HDMI connectivity.

The Bottom Line: The latest models offer a range of new features including the GPI function which Epson says enables simple and cost-effective sensor-based experiences and interactivity. The LightScene products have been designed to make installation easier with wide throw and zoom range with motorized optics, geometry correction to help ensure the display looks the way it was intended, and a ball-joint mounting design with options for lighting track, ceiling, and floor mounting.

The EV-110 series is available in black or white and has a compact spotlight design to minimize visual noise and fit into any environment. The LightScene EV-110 will be available in the summer 2021.