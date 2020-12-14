Epson Intros Next-Gen LightScene Laser Projectors

The What: Epson has introduced its LightScene EV-110 and EV-115 Accent Lighting 3LCD Laser Projectors, the next generation of its line of spotlight projectors for digital art, commercial signage, and décor applications.

The What Else: The new Bluetooth-enabled LightScene models feature motion sensing capabilities and a brighter laser light engine with up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. The 3-chip 3LCD projectors provide 2,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness, and are powered by software and mobile applications designed to remove friction points, making them accessible for nearly any customer.

Offering an industrial design that blends discreetly into nearly any setting, LightScene offers a sleek black or white spotlight shape with an array of configuration, mounting and programming options. Additionally, the new models feature Epson’s Creative Content Projection app with preloaded content that can be customized by touch and built-in software for display management.

“Digital signage is a driving force as companies, designers, and artists look for new and inspiring ways to interact with consumers,” said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “The new LightScene solutions build on the success of the original models, delivering a unique design for aesthetically blending projection in virtually any environment. These new and improved models integrate lighting and projection with powerful, next-generation features to make the ordinary extraordinary and the invisible visible.”

The Bottom Line: The new LightScene models are engineered as a sophisticated display solution for design-savvy applications, enabling users to create environments that can enhance customer service, improve operational efficiency, deliver impromptu wayfinding, and much more.

The Epson LightScene EV-110 (white) and LightScene EV-115 (black) Accent Lighting 3LCD Laser Projectors will be available January 2021.