Epson Celebrates Completed Los Alamitos Headquarters

Epson (opens in new tab) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Los Alamitos-based headquarters on Tuesday, May 9. The ceremony featured remarks from Los Alamitos Mayor Tanya Doby, Epson America president and CEO Keith Kratzberg and Seiko Epson director Koichi Kubota. Local government officials Ana Lasso from the California Office of Sustainability and Zechariah Jauregui from U.S. House of Representatives District 45, along with community representatives and non-profit leaders, were also in attendance.

The new campus serves as Epson’s corporate headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America, overseeing operations for home, office, commercial, and industrial printing, visual communications, wearables, robotics, microdevices, and manufacturing. Supporting an innovative hybrid program for more than 80% of its workforce, Epson retains remote working flexibility for employees with a six-day per month in-office schedule. The campus also features a hoteling workspace system, greatly reducing the required physical footprint for staff. This allowed for an expanded Executive Briefing Center serving as a state-of-the-art destination to host customers, partners and community members.

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

“The innovative Epson campus embodies the lessons we’ve gleaned from relocating during a global pandemic. By leveraging Epson technologies, we've optimized the space to boost productivity and foster collaboration, while prioritizing sustainability, community engagement, and employee work-life balance,” said Kratzberg. "Our newly established Executive Briefing Center serves as a hub for Epson team members and partners, providing an environment in which we can envision and develop effective strategies for future business achievements."

In addition to expanding operations to more than 150,000 square feet in a two-building, environmentally focused facility, the Epson Campus is the physical realization of the Epson 25 Renewed Corporate Vision and how Epson America embodies our mission. Offering one of the leading job markets in California and one of the most diverse populations, Orange County was the right location for the move.

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays] (opens in new tab)

“We welcome Epson and its employees to the Los Alamitos business community and believe their presence will support a wide range of local businesses, as well as bring new jobs and investment opportunities to the area,” said Mayor Doby. “I firmly believe in the culture and community of Los Alamitos and look forward to the ongoing collaboration to help the area grow and thrive.”

The new Epson campus underscores Epson’s commitment to local community engagement, integrated sustainability and workplace collaboration: