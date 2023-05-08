Epson Announces New DC-30 Wireless Document Camera for Education

Epson (opens in new tab) today announced the DC-30 Wireless Document Camera. Feature-packed to make ordinary lessons extraordinary, the new model offers 4K video resolution, a 13-megapixel camera and 10x optical zoom and 23x digital to make it easy to display books, experiments, 3D objects, and more with striking detail and clarity. Encouraging collaboration and providing greater flexibility, the wireless design and built-in handle allows teachers and students to move the document camera around the classroom.

“Today’s classrooms are transitioning to more mobile and interactive environments,” said Nathan Cheng, product manager, Epson America. “No longer needing to physically be tethered to a display, this latest wireless addition to Epson’s document camera lineup offers an even more flexible and engaging learning experience. Teachers can easily move around and interact with students while displaying content from virtually anywhere in the classroom.”

Saving time and ensuring lessons continue without interruption, wireless screensharing capabilities eliminate the need to run back and forth between a display and the document camera. The DC-30 also integrates with current Epson BrightLink interactive projector setups and Easy Interactive Tools (EIT) software for convenient control and operation. Plus, its built-in microphone with one-touch A/V control makes it simple to record lessons directly to a USB drive so teachers can share presentations with students outside the classroom.

Combining impressive features with stunning image quality and clarity, the DC-30 document camera delivers immersive learning and helps students see education in a whole new light. Additional features include: